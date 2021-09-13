Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,280.78 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,511.50 ($45.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,527.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,334.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a market cap of £81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

