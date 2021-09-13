Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells £5,204,500 in Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57).

James Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,457 ($19.04) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,471.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,303.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Big Yellow Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

