ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €600.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.