Piper Sandler Comments on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

