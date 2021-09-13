National Bankshares Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.