National Bankshares Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.61.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

