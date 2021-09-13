Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 13th

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) quiet period will end on Monday, September 13th. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

