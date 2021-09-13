GX Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

GX Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. GX Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of GX Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GXIIU stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXIIU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 116.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 340.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 850,200 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $499,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

