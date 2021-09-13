Kadem Sustainable Impact Co.’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th

Kadem Sustainable Impact’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Kadem Sustainable Impact had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KSICU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSICU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $4,446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

