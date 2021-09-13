Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (NYSE:RKTAU)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities’ (NYSE:RKTAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.98 on Monday.

