NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.22 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

