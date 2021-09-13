e-Money 1-Day Volume Tops $707,862.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and $707,862.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

