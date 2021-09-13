MenaPay (MPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $536.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $536.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

