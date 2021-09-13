HyperCash Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.85 or 1.00134591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.29 or 0.00860898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00429546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00308678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005701 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

