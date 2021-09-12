BabySwap (BABY) Trading Down 37.6% This Week

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $39.71 million and $26.26 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabySwap has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00181625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.42 or 0.99900443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.43 or 0.07199976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00913487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,864,080 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

