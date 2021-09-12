Liquity Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00011723 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,454 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.