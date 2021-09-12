Sharder (SS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $93,859.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $93,859.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00155167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

