NuShares (NSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 86.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. NuShares has a total market cap of $755,728.06 and approximately $29.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00028653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,165,076,668 coins and its circulating supply is 5,860,607,484 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

