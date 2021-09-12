Insula (ISLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,944.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $668,893.38 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00763782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01204760 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.