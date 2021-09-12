Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,789. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.