CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $138.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $144.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $573.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CRAI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

