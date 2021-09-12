Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $77,312.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007905 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

