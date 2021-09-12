Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $111.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 billion to $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,469.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,821. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3,329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 6,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,411,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,857,480,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

