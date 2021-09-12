$836.31 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $836.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 746,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,409. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $130.55 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.