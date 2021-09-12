Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $950,870.20

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $950,870.20 and approximately $19,136.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,519,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

