DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $289,510.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008665 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

