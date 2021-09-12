Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce sales of $17.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.18 billion and the highest is $17.25 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,618. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.