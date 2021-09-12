Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.21 Billion

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce sales of $17.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.18 billion and the highest is $17.25 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,618. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.