Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $118.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $434.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 161,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 104,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.