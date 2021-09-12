Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.63 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $1,253,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

