Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $31,365.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,450,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,331 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.