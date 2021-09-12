Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 689,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.