TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $527,116.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,847,776 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

