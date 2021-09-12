Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $181.06 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Balancer has a market cap of $181.06 million and $78.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $26.07 or 0.00057596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.