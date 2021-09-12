Crowns (CWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $1.29 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00013772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,126,593 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.