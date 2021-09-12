Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,828.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

