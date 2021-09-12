$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.38. 377,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $19,699,907 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

