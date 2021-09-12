BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $345.27 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $345.27 million and $19.53 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

