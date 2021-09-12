Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,722. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.18. Celanese has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

