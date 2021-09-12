$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 2,133,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,511. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.