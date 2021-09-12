$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 2,133,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,511. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

