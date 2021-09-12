TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 251.16 and a beta of 1.56.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

