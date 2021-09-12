Financial Analysis: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) versus Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 48.33 $9.29 million $0.51 301.39 Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Goosehead Insurance and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $148.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Ryan Specialty Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

