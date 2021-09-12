Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.
A number of analysts recently commented on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
