Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.66 Million

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $525.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Itron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Itron by 121.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

