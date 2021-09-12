$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce sales of $53.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092 over the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 521,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

