$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report sales of $153.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.76 million to $153.85 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

QNST traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 378,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

