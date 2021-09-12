$188.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report sales of $188.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.72 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kaman by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 236,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Kaman has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.