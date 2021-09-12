$188.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report sales of $188.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.72 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.
KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kaman by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
Kaman stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 236,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Kaman has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $59.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
