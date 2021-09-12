Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $203.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. 983,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $120.73 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

