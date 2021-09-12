Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $156.22 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $96.29 million and $3.68 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $156.22 or 0.00339159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

