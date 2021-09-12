Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $72.63

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. 4,307,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,568. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

