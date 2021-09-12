Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 151,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,120. The company has a market cap of $408.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

